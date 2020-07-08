Kate Middleton receives some very good news The Duchess has a passion for art

The Duchess of Cambridge received some happy news this week. It has been announced that after 100 days, the National Portrait Gallery has decided to reopen its door to visitors. Kate's association with the gallery is long-standing. The mother-of-three, who studied art history at university, has been a patron of the institution since January 2012.

MORE: The secret behind Kate Middleton's personal family photos – the cameras and lens she uses and why

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals how messy it was photographing Prince Louis with his paints

During the lockdown crisis, the royal teamed up with the gallery to spearhead a photography project documenting how people are coping during the coronavirus crisis. Hold Still aimed to capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation during the pandemic. The project focused on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

MORE: What will Prince William and Kate Middleton plan for the summer holidays with George, Charlotte and Louis?

Members of the public were able to submit their entries until 18 June, following which 100 shortlisted portraits were then selected to feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind online exhibition open to all, hosted on the gallery's website.

Kate has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since January 2012

Kate certainly has a keen eye for photography. To the delight of the public, she has been taking the official birthday portraits of her children since Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015.

MORE: Inside the most stunning royal homes: from Prince William & Kate Middleton to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

She captured Prince Louis getting messy with some rainbow coloured paint for his second birthday on 23 April and shared photos of Charlotte during some voluntary work in Sandringham, to mark her fifth birthday on 2 May.

The Duchess has even been honoured by the Royal Photographic Society for her beautiful family portraits.

The Duchess has a keen eye for photography

It seems Kate has followed in one of her family member's footsteps with her talents. According to Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph's Associate Editor for Politics and Royals, Kate has learned a few tips from her father Michael Middleton.

Camilla told This Morning: "I was speaking to somebody who knows the Duchess well, who pointed out that her father, Michael Middleton, is a good photographer and really enthused by camera work generally and he taught her everything she knows apparently."