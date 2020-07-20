Princess Beatrice's wedding outfit had a subtle tribute to her name The royal married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July

When it comes to the finer details of a wedding, no one does it quite like the royals. Princess Beatrice tied the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17 July during a private wedding ceremony in Windsor and HELLO! has noticed some interesting details about what the bride wore.

The Princess wore one of Queen Elizabeth's vintage Norman Hartnell dresses and accessorised with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara. Beatrice's complete bridal look appeared to pay homage to her full name – Beatrice Elizabeth Mary.

Beatrice also had the honour of wearing pieces that are special to the Queen. Her Majesty wore the Peau De Soie taffeta and satin gown on several occasions in the 1960s, including the State Opening of Parliament and the film premiere of Lawrence of Arabia.

The Queen wearing the gown at a film premiere in 1962

The diamond tiara was also worn by the Queen on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947. The dazzling headpiece was originally made for her grandmother, Queen Mary, by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

Beatrice and Edoardo exchanged vows at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Friday. The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

Buckingham Palace released photos of the newlyweds over the weekend, including a sweet portrait of Beatrice and Edoardo with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

