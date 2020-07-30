Who are Princess Anne's children and grandchildren? The Queen's daughter is close to her family

The Princess Royal is set to celebrate her 70th birthday on 15 August. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's only daughter has two children from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips and four grandchildren, who live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. The Princess went on to marry her second husband Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. HELLO! takes a closer look at the Princess Royal's immediate family.

Peter Phillips

Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips welcomed her eldest son Peter in November 1977, making him the Queen's first grandchild. Peter is currently 15th in line to the throne behind his mother.

As Anne was the only daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, her children weren't guaranteed a royal title – unlike the children of the monarch's male offspring. However, the Queen still offered courtesy titles to both Mark when he married Anne, and their children, which the Princess declined.

Anne's son Peter Phillips

In the ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, Peter said: "We were always brought up on the understanding that we were gonna have to go to work. We were gonna have to go out and earn our, earn our living. Regardless of the fact of who our grandmother was or who are mother was."

His sister Zara added: "I think it made us fight harder as well, to try and be as successful as we could be. Erm, so I definitely, you know I’m very, we're very grateful to her not giving us a title anyway [laughs]."

Peter has worked for Jaguar as a corporate hospitality manager and then for the Williams racing team. He also had a role as a manager for RBS, before leaving in 2012 to become a managing director at sports and entertainment agency, SEL UK.

He married Canadian-born Autumn Kelly at St George's Chapel in May 2008 and the pair share two daughters Savannah and Isla Phillips. The couple confirmed their decision to divorce in February 2020, after separating in late 2019. In a statement, Peter and Autumn said they will share custody of Savannah and Isla and will continue to live on their Gloucestershire estate to bring up their daughters.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips' daughter was born in May 1981. Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian and won a silver medal in Team Eventing at the London 2012 Olympics, is also a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

Zara and husband Mike Tindall

She married England rugby player Mike Tindall in Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh in July 2011 and the pair welcomed their first child Mia in January 2014. Their second daughter Lena arrived in June 2018. Zara is currently 18th in line to the throne behind her nieces Savannah and Isla.

Savannah Phillips

Peter and Autumn welcomed their arrival of their first child Savannah at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in December 2010, making her Princess Anne's oldest grandchild and the Queen's oldest great-grandchild.

Savannah Phillips with cousin Mia Tindall

Like her father and her aunt, she does not bear a title and is only usually seen in public at official events or playing with her royal cousins at the Gatcombe Park horse trials.

Savannah stole the show at Trooping the Colour in 2018, when she tried to playfully get her younger cousin George to be quiet during the national anthem. She is currently 16th in line to the throne behind her father Peter.

Isla Phillips

Peter and Autumn's youngest daughter was born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in March 2012 and she is currently 17th in line to the throne.

Autumn and Peter with daughters Savannah and Isla

Like her older sister Savannah, Isla has only been seen in public a handful of times. The royal sisters had starring roles as bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank's wedding in October 2018.

Mia Tindall

Zara and Mike's oldest daughter arrived in January 2014 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and she is currently 19th in the line of succession behind her mother.

Zara and Mike's eldest daughter Mia Tindall

The couple's children have also not been given royal titles and while they are growing up out of the public eye, Mia has been present for some big family events. She too was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding alongside her cousins and according to her parents, she's already showing an interest in sport.

During a chat with Australian publication Now to Love last year, Zara revealed that her daughters have both shown a fondness over horse riding, saying: "They both ride. Lena is in a little basket on the saddle, purely a passenger. But we just bought Mia a new pony called Magic."

Lena Tindall

Mia's younger sister was born in June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Hospital, just a couple of months after her cousin Prince Louis. Zara was heavily pregnant with Lena at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

Zara and Mike's youngest daughter Lena Tindall

Zara's cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended Lena's christening in March 2019 and he was later revealed to be one of the tot's godparents. Lena is the Queen's youngest great-granddaughter and is currently 20th in line to the throne.

