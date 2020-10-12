Royal poll: what do you think about Prince William's ten-year plan to save the planet? Cast your vote below

Last week the Duke of Cambridge launched his most ambitious project of all time – a ten-year plan to save the planet. Unveiling his 13-strong team of global superstars from all corners of the Earth, including pop star Shakira, Queen Rania and double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, he outlined his plan to "tackle some of these issues and drive a decade of change".

Also on his Earthshot Prize global council is the world's best-known environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, who was quizzed by William and Kate's adorable children in a video released last week.

Now we want you, our readers, to have a say on what you think about William's plans to help save the planet. Take part in our poll below...

Now we want to know how you, your family or your community are making a difference to save the planet. Email your stories and pictures to news@hellomagazine.com

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.