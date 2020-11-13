The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new office staff revealed Learn about the royals' new staff

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired Pinterest’s former comms lead Christine Schirmer as their head of communications alongside Toya Holness as press secretary.

The changes to the royals' team were reported by PR Week on Friday.

Initial alterations to Meghan and Harry's team were first announced in April, when the doting parents stepped back from royal duties shortly before their move to North America.

There were office redundancies at the time, with the Duke and Duchess hosting a leaving lunch at The Goring hotel for their former staff the same week that they carried out their final royal engagements.

Harry and Meghan have made changes to their team

While the royals no longer have a team based at Buckingham Palace, they did keep on James Holt to head up communications in the UK, with Hollywood PR agency Sunshine Sachs now handling their publicity.

It's shaping up to be a special month for the Sussexes, as they prepare to celebrate their first Thanksgiving on 26 November in their new Santa Barbara home, which they moved to in July.

The family will be looking forward to Thanksgiving

Harry and Meghan's 18-month-old son Archie was just six months old during his first Thanksgiving celebration last year and now that he's a little older, he'll be able to get more involved in family festivities.

Former actress Meghan has always been a big fan of the holiday and used to share photos on her now-defunct Instagram account and lifestyle blog, The Tig.

A renowned foodie, Meghan once showed off her culinary skills with a snap of her proudly standing next to a perfectly prepared turkey in 2016, when her relationship with Harry was a secret. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey!" she captioned the photo. "The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!"

