Royal family Christmas quiz - test your knowledge on the Queen's festive traditions See if you'll be crowned a winner

Calling all royalists, test your knowledge with HELLO!'s royal family Christmas quiz.

While the Queen and her family might not be able to celebrate the festive season together in Sandringham in 2020, there are certain Christmas traditions they have followed for years.

Usually, the monarch and the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are among the royals to attend church on Christmas Day morning where they meet members of the public, before tucking into a festive feast at Sandringham House.

But can you remember which year the first Christmas broadcast was or what Prince Charles' favourite carol is? And do you know who once entertained the family with a jokey 'striptease?' It's not who you think!

We've made things a little bit niche, to see who comes out top among the royals' biggest fans. Click below to take part in the royal Christmas quiz…

