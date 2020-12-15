Loading the player...

Kate Middleton and Prince William share incredible Christmas SURPRISE in new video! The royal couple shared the uplifting clip on their Instagram account

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a festive surprise in store for the children of NHS keyworkers following their outing to the pantomime last week. William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined other families to watch a special performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The Palladium. And the royal couple had something special lined up once the curtains came down.

William and Kate shared details in a heartwarming video shared on their Kensington Royal Instagram account. They wrote: "A Christmas Surprise… This year has been extraordinary for many reasons, but through the hardship some of the most incredible people have emerged.

"This Christmas we want to say THANK YOU to all our key workers and their families for all they have done, and for the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.

"As a small part in that effort we worked with @HamleysOfficial and @TNLUK to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the children of those key workers that came to the Palladium last Friday... We hope you enjoy the film."

