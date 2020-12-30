Supermarket sweep! When down-to-earth royals are spotted at the shops They're just like us

At HELLO! we love it when the royals are pictured doing ordinary things, such as driving themselves to engagements like the Countess of Wessex or popping into their local supermarket to stock up on groceries.

Royals from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Queen have been spotted among the aisles in an off-duty and an official capacity over the years. Read on to find out more...

WATCH: The Queen makes a stop at local Sainsbury's supermarket

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

Charles and Camilla at the Asda distribution centre in Bristol

Prince Charles and Camilla visited an Asda distribution centre in Bristol in July 2020, to thank staff who have worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They met some of the 700 workers at the branch as well as drivers and those based at nearby stores.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy in January when she shared a snap of her popping to the shops. Proving that the royals are not above a supermarket sweep of their own, the Duchess of York is seen stocking up on some food essentials at a Waitrose supermarket.

Juggling a number of items, the 61-year-old clutches some cherries, strawberries, apples and biscuits, whilst stopping to study the cheese straw selection in one aisle. Giving fans an insight into her grocery shop, Sarah simply captioned the post with a smiley face emoji.

But Sarah is not the only royal who has been spotted shopping at a British supermarket. Read on to find out more...

Sarah stocking up on some food essentials at a Waitrose supermarket

The Duchess of Cambridge

Last November, the Duchess of Cambridge caused quite the stir at a Sainsbury's in Norfolk, preparing for the Halloween festivities. Accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the mum-of-three was seen picking up some Halloween costumes for her eldest son and daughter. The young royals were able to choose from a large selection including a spooky skeleton or wicked witch costume. Kate was seen paying for the garments using the self-checkout machines.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also considered a regular customer at her local Waitrose supermarket in Norfolk, near their Anmer Hall family residence. Shortly after the birth of Prince George in 2013, the new mum was seen buying some nursing pads amongst other items in her weekly shop.

Kate has been spotted on a number of occasions at the supermarket

In April 2018, a heavily-pregnant Duchess was seen loading her car with the weekly shop at the same Waitrose branch. Looking stylish in a peach Joseph coat and black boots, Kate bought a coriander or parsley plant, which was seen hanging out of one of several reusable bags.

On another trip to a Tesco's in Wales in 2011, Prince William's wife was pictured queuing up with a weekly shop at the store's tills. Revealing the royal couple's essential groceries, Kate was seen purchasing bananas, chicken, milk, potatoes and oranges. The couple clearly couldn't resist a sweet treat, with a tub of Haagen-Daaz ice cream added to the cart.

Harry and Meghan pictured when the Duchess was expecting baby Archie

Prince Harry

When brother-in-law Prince Harry lived in the UK, he was known to pop into his local Waitrose, buying half a dozen eggs at the self-checkout of the Kensington branch in 2016. He also made a trip to the same Waitrose a few months later in June 2016. According to reports, he was eyeing up the ready meals, before purchasing some Kellogg's cornflakes and bananas.

Meghan Markle

Harry's wife, then girlfriend, Meghan Markle was spotted similarly out grocery shopping in December 2016, when she lived in Toronto, Canada. Shielding attention away in a LA Dodgers baseball cap, the future Duchess bought kitchen roll, garlic, salad leaves and various vegetables.

Charles and Camilla popped into Waitrose in 2016

The Queen

The royal matriarch herself, the Queen, visited a Sainsbury's store in Covent Garden, London, in May 2019 to celebrate the supermarket's 150th birthday. Perusing the store, the Queen even had her chance to use the self-service checkout, where she asked one amused staff member: "You can't trick it? You can't cheat?"

Her Majesty has also previously visited a Waitrose store in Poundbury in 2016, with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Whilst the monarch did not make a purchase, she was captured spending some considerable time in the speciality cheese aisle. Charles and Camilla did not leave empty-handed though, with the Duchess spotted buying apples and Charles purchasing a few boxes of luxury biscuits.

Princess Diana pictured during a visit to Tesco in 1990

Princess Diana

Princess Diana filled her shopping trolley up with plenty of fresh fruit during a visit to a Southport Tesco in 1990. Diana delighted staff and shoppers alike as she arrived at the store to share advice on healthy eating.

