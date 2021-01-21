Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal entourage revealed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have an incredible team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are currently residing at Anmer Hall home in Norfolk during England's third lockdown.

Prince William and Kate are carrying out their royal duties virtually instead of in-person due to the current restrictions.

The couple have a whole team behind them to ensure that everything goes to plan while carrying out engagements and royal tours.

Here's everyone in William and Kate's team…

READ: Inside Kate Middleton's inner circle: the royal's squad of close friends

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate toast marshmallows on royal train tour

Hannah Cockburn-Logie – Private Secretary

Hannah Cockburn-Logie was appointed as the Cambridges' new private secretary in June 2020.

Hannah is responsible for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements once lockdown ends. Importantly, Hannah already has a relationship with Kate and her husband, Prince William.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton hope to return to first home - see photos

MORE: George, Charlotte and Louis' incredible snow day at Anmer Hall

Hannah Cockburn-Logie

She arranged and accompanied the couple on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan in April 2016 - and she clearly made a good impression!

Kate has clearly taken her time to ensure she found the right person for the role. It has been six months since her former private secretary Catherine Quinn left her position after two years.

Catherine was appointed in October 2017, taking over from the royal's former private secretary, Rebecca Priestly, who left her post in 2017 after ten years of service to the royal family.

Christian Jones – Outgoing Private Secretary

In January 2021, it was revealed that Christian was leaving his position as Prince William's private secretary, one year after he took over from Simon Head.

According to The Telegraph, Christian is joining private equity group Bridgepoint as a partner.

MORE: 14 surprising facts about how the royals pack for their travels

Christian Jones

He was previously William and Kate's Communications Secretary, after being promoted to the role in April 2019 from Deputy Communications Secretary.

He has a political background, having previously worked as a speechwriter and a press secretary for the government's Department for Exiting the European Union.

A number of press officers also make up William and Kate's communications team.

Jason Knauf – Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation

Jason took over as CEO of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation from Lorraine Heggessey in September 2019.

Jason Knauf

The American PR guru first joined the royal household in 2015, first as a communications secretary to Their Royal Highnesses and then as their senior advisor.

He previously worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland and was also once an adviser to the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo – Royal Nanny

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo works full-time for the Cambridges, caring for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

MORE: 12 adorable photos of royal children and their beloved nannies

Royal nanny Maria with the Cambridges and the Queen

She was employed by Kate in 2014, when George was just eight months old, having graduated from Bath's prestigious Norland College.

She is often seen by the children's side wearing her distinctive Norland uniform – a brown dress with white gloves and a brown hat.

Amanda Cook Tucker – Hairdresser

Amanda Cook Tucker, the woman behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry, has styled Kate's locks for years.

Amanda Cook Tucker

She even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves.

One thing's for sure, with Amanda on call, not a hair will be out of place.

Natasha Archer – Stylist

Natasha Archer, or Tash as she is fondly called in royal circles, is the creative brain behind the Duchess' chic and impeccable style.

She was appointed Kate's stylist shortly after the royal announced her second pregnancy and since then, Tash has been upping the "it factor" of Kate's wardrobe.

Natasha Archer

She has encouraged the Duchess to experiment a bit more with her outfits, while also ensuring that Kate holds tight to her style-icon status.

What's more, Natasha is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson.

Digital team

The Cambridges have taken on new additions to help manage their social media presence and we've seen the couple take a much more personal approach on Instagram over the past year.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.