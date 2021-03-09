Meghan Markle's first curtsy to the Queen - watch video The royal moment was captured on Christmas Day 2017

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the moment she met the Queen for the first time during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Recalling the moment she met the monarch for the first time at The Royal Lodge in Windsor, Meghan shared her surprise when she learnt she had to quickly perfect the art of curtsying.

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's first curtsy to the Queen in public

"Right in front of the house we practiced and ran in," she recalled. "Fergie ran out and said, 'Do you know how to curtsy?' Apparently, I did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it, and then we sat there, and we chatted."

While that particular meeting was private, cameras caught the moment Meghan curtsied to the Queen for the first time in public during her first Christmas with the royal family in December 2017.

Watch the sweet moment in the video above…

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.