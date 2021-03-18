Spain's Princess Leonor set to take part in first solo engagement The young royal is King Felipe's heir

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, will carry out her first ever solo engagement, it has been confirmed by the Spanish royal court.

The 15-year-old heir to the throne will visit the Cervantes Institute in Madrid on 24 March as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Princess Leonor will present the copy of the Spanish Constitution that she read during her first ever public speech in 2019.

She will also hand over a version of Don Quixote by Cervantes, which she and her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 13, read during their video message at the start of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Leonor's first solo engagement comes before she is set to move to the UK for the next stage of her education in August.

Last month the Spanish royal court confirmed the princess will study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

The cost of the £67,000 course will be paid for in its entirety by King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Leonor will also be joined at the school this summer by another European royal – Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

Notable alumni include King Willem-Alexander, Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein of Jordan and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

