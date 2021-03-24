Charles Spencer shares gorgeous spring update to Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family estate

Charles Spencer thrilled his followers on social media this week when he shared a new behind-the-scenes glimpse of Althorp House.

Princess Diana's brother took to Twitter, where he posted a photo taken in the entrance of the stunning building.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant photo following the Cambridges's St Patrick's Day video

The image showed a large display of blossom branches in a beautiful ornate vase sitting on a carved white table.

Large paintings were just visible on the walls and a marble bust stood in the left corner.

The Earl captioned the picture: "A spring flourish in the entrance hall at @AlthorpHouse today. #cherryblossom."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares stunning spring scene at family home

Charles is custodian of the estate in Northamptonshire and often shares photos of seasonal changes to the inside and outside of the property, which has been in the Spencer family for hundreds of years.

SEE: Charles Spencer shares rare glimpse into family life at home in new photo

MORE: Charles Spencer shares stunning throwback photo of family home

His followers soon complemented the latest addition, with one replying: "That’s beautiful! It’s perfect with that vase."

Charles shared the lovely photo to social media

Another agreed, responding: "Pretty little cherry blossoms sir, and loving the table and vase."

A third commented: "I can't wait to visit next summer," while a fourth simply wrote: "Beautiful xxx."

As well as posting photos from in and around Althorp, the father-of-seven sometimes shares previously unseen pictures of his family.

On Mother's Day earlier this month, for example, he posted a black-and-white snapshot of his late mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

In the picture, she smiled as she looked down adoringly at the sleeping baby in her arms.

The Earl is custodian of the stunning family estate

"Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere," Charles captioned it.

His followers were quick to respond, expressing how much they loved the rare family image.

One replied: "Happy Mother's Day. Especially to Diana, these days I miss her so much."

Another wrote: "Such a beautiful and charming Lady. Congratulations Sir."

Others chimed in: "Gorgeous photo x," and: "Lovely picture."

The 56-year-old grew up with his three older sisters: Diana, Sarah, and Jane.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.