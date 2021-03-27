Royal great-grandchildren who share a special connection with the Queen and Prince Philip The monarch and her husband have ten great-grandchildren

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed their tenth great-grandchild this week with the birth of Mike and Zara Tindall's baby boy on Sunday.

The couple have called their newborn son Lucas Philip Tindall in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June.

And baby Lucas isn't the only great-grandchild to share a special connection with his great-grandparents.

READ: Mike Tindall reveals how daughters reacted to birth of baby brother

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall announces birth of baby boy

Mike and Zara's middle child is Lena Elizabeth Tindall and her middle name pays homage to the Queen.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their baby son on 9 February and called him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

MORE: 17 times royal children got the giggles and couldn't stop laughing

MORE: Touching coincidence between Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's royal babies revealed

Eugenie and Jack with their baby son August

Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn, who separated in 2019, named their youngest daughter Isla Elizabeth Phillips in 2012.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also revealed their daughter's full name as Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana following her birth in 2015.

Royal cousins Lena Tindall and Isla Phillips have the middle name Elizabeth

And it's not just the Queen's great-grandchildren who share a special connection – every couple in the monarch's immediate family has chosen to give one of their children the middle name Elizabeth.

Princess Anne's full name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, while her daughter is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Likewise, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter is Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor.

When it comes to welcoming the next generations of the family in future, you can almost guarantee that one of them will have the middle name Elizabeth.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.