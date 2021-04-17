How to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home – live stream The YouTube stream will commence at 2:30pm

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is taking place at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.

Under normal circumstances, an 800-strong congregation would have gathered in Windsor for the ceremonial royal funeral, but because of lockdown restrictions, the Queen has had to limit her guest list to just 30 people.

WATCH: Live stream of Prince Philip's ceremonial royal funeral begins at 2:30pm on Saturday 17 April

Well-wishers are being asked not to travel to Windsor to pay their respects, but to instead watch the service and join in the minute's silence from home.

The royal family's official YouTube account will be showing the funeral live from 2:30pm, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back on Saturday to watch the live stream.

The BBC, Sky News and ITV are among the broadcasters who will also be airing the funeral.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.