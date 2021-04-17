Prince Philip's funeral: The big difference in Prince Harry and Prince William's attire The Duke of Edinburgh was remembered at a service at St George's Chapel

Prince William and Prince Harry were reunited on Saturday as they joined the Queen at St George's Chapel to remember their late grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers, separated by their older cousin, Peter Phillips, walked in solemn solidarity in his funeral procession, dressed identically in black suits and ties. The trio were placed behind Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and ahead of Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon.

The other members of the processional party included Prince Charles, Princess Anne, a personal protection officer, a private secretary, two pages and two valets.

It is understood it was the Queen's decision that the family would wear suits rather than military uniform, as expected. However, both William and Harry proudly displayed their medals on their chests.

Prince William pictured in his late grandfather's funeral procession

The Duke of Cambridge displayed his Garter Star - the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system, outranked in precedence only by the Victoria Cross and the George Cross.

William, as a future king, was made Knight of the Garter in 2008 by his grandmother; coincidentally, St George's Chapel is also the mother church of the Garter Order.

Alongside the star, William wore his Golden Jubilee Medal, and his Diamond Jubilee Medal, again presented to him by the Queen.

Prince Harry served as a Captain in the British Army

Harry, who actively served as a Captain in the British Army, displayed more medals due to his military service and proudly wore his Afghanistan Service Medal on his chest.

The Prince was deployed to Afghanistan for ten weeks in 2007 but had to end his tour of duty following reports of his whereabouts in the international press. Nevertheless, he returned again in 2008 and served there for two months. Harry famously handed back his honorary military appointments earlier this year.

The 36-year-old also bore the Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals, as well as the KCVO Star, representing the Royal Victorian Order, which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.

Prince Philip had a distinguished naval career

Harry and his grandfather had a shared connection in their active service - including in combat - as part of the British Armed Forces.

Prince Philip was a decorated Naval officer whose military career spanned World War II, and Harry's ten years of active-duty service included his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. It was Harry’s return from Afghanistan that inspired him to create the Invictus Games, just one of the military organisations he continues to work with and support.

