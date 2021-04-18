Kate Middleton pictured comforting Prince Charles after Prince Philip's funeral The Duchess of Cambridge's kindness was caught on camera

The Duchess of Cambridge showed how kind-hearted she is following the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday.

The mother-of-three shared a touching moment with Prince Charles after the solemn ceremony.

In photos published by The Mail on Sunday, Kate was pictured leaving the event at St George's Chapel with her father-in-law when she sweetly gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Earlier, as he walked in the procession behind his father's coffin, Charles was visibly emotional, and at one point, a tear rolled down his cheek.

He was joined at the funeral by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, but is believed to have been staying alone in London for the last month, since he visited his father in hospital.

After the service, the Cambridges were also seen walking alongside Prince Harry and sharing a conversation, in the first time the brothers had been pictured together in over a year.

In addition to showing support to her father-in-law, Kate also paid tribute to the Queen in her exquisite choice of jewellery for the sombre occasion.

The Duchess wore a black face mask and an elegant black ensemble for the funeral and had her hair tied back to show off the iconic Japanese Pearl Choker necklace.

The Duchess borrowed the Queen's jewellery for the occasion

The four-strand necklace with a central diamond clasp was specially commissioned by the Queen from pearls given to her by the Japanese government.

Kate's late mother-in-law Diana memorably wore the beautiful necklace during a state banquet for the Netherlands back in 1982.

The 39-year-old Duchess also wore the stunning Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which were given to the Queen by the ruler of Bahrain in honour of her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The jewellery features trios of round and baguette diamonds, and the Countess of Wessex has also borrowed them for outings in the past.

