Why Prince George had a different start to his education than Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Prince Louis, reached a new milestone this week as he started at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, following in the footsteps of his big sister, Princess Charlotte.

But did you know that Prince William and Kate's eldest son, Prince George, now seven, had a slightly different start to his education?

From 2010 to 2013, the Cambridges lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

Prince George was born in July 2013 and the Cambridges relocated to their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, after William transferred to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

While his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, have only attended London schools, George started his education in Norfolk in January 2016, attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery.

Mum Kate shared adorable photos of her eldest son on his first day at nursery, wearing a navy John Lewis quilted jacket and a light blue rucksack.

By the time Charlotte started nursery in January 2018, the Cambridges had already permanently moved to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London.

George started at Thomas's Battersea school in 2017 but attended nursery in Norfolk

William and Kate still maintain their Anmer Hall residence, having lived there for much of the COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as enjoying time there when the children are on school holidays.

Prince Louis' start to his education was delayed by lockdown and instead of starting in January at the age of two-and-a-half like his older siblings, he began nursery at the start of Willcocks' summer term.

It's likely that Louis will join George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea school in September 2022 at the age of four.

