Changes expected for Lady Louise Windsor after Princess Beatrice gives birth to royal baby The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter is close to her cousin

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child this autumn, which means that there are set to be some big changes in the line of succession.

Currently ninth-in-line to the throne, Beatrice will soon become tenth when the Duchess of Sussex welcomes a baby girl this summer. Therefore, Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will be in 11th position when he or she is born later this year.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's children's places in line to the throne will also change when Beatrice welcomes her first child.

Prince Edward and his children, James, Viscount Severn, 13, and Lady Louise Windsor, 17, are currently 12th, 13th and 14th in line to the throne, respectively.

However, they will each move one place down the line when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter is born, and again when Beatrice gives birth to her first child.

This means that Prince Edward will become 14th in line, with James in 15th and Lady Louise in 16th.

Edward and Sophie pictured with their children in 2020

Lady Louise is below her younger James in the line of succession, as amendments to The Succession to the Crown Act, which outlines that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers, did not come into force until 2013.

All those born after 28 October 2011 have benefited from the new Act, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, who made history when her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.

Charlotte retained her position in the line of succession and was not overtaken by Louis. Similarly, Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, two, have also benefited from the Act and have kept their places above their baby brother, Lucas.

