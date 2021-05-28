The secret gadget Kate Middleton and Prince William swear by for their Instagram videos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you follow Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram then you must have seen their great video posts and stories? Well, If you’re thinking they have a team of videographers following them around with big powerful cameras then wait till you hear this…

We've found out the secret behind Kate and her husband’s flawless vids – which are done by one man on his phone!

WATCH: Kate and William's videographer gets to work with his gimbal

David Watkins works on Digital Communications and Social Media for the royal couple and he clearly knows his field – he was former digital communications head for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s account Sussex Royal and also has global social media coordinator for Burberry down as a past job on his CV.

David knows that you don’t need an expensive camera to make professional-looking videos – you can easily get the same quality by investing in a nifty gadget or too.

The social media whiz was caught by the press cameras filming the Duke and Duchess, so we were able to see that he uses a Gimbal device to get smooth flawless video – and we’ve tracked down a great version of the kit in the Amazon sale if you want to copy.

Hohem Gimbal Stabiliser, was £109 now £89 / $89, Amazon

The Hohem Gimbal Stabiliser works with iOS and Android - you simply snap your phone into the holder and grab the stick and start shooting. Now if you move around the stabiliser stops blur and shake, giving you flawless, smooth video.

There are lots more cool professional shooting options that the clever gadget performs – you can set it to track faces or objects so it shifts to follow the person or thing as they move and it has a 360-degree pan mode so you can shoot really cool sweeping scenes. The slow-motion and time-lapse functions are amazing too!

The battery life is an impressive 12 hours and you can even use it as a power bank for devices which is a nice touch.

This really is a must-have piece of kit if you’re an aspiring vlogger or love making videos for Instagram or even just for fun. It’s easy to use and there are lots of tutorials that can be found on YouTube by searching Hohem.

It’s currently reduced from £109 to £89 - or $89 for US shoppers - so hurry if you want to grab a bargain!

