Why Zara and Mike Tindall once shunned the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall surprised royal fans when they attended Wimbledon on Wednesday, soaking up an afternoon of nail-biting tennis – but not from the Royal Box.

Instead, the Queen's granddaughter and her husband sat among the crowds in the stands on Centre Court as they watched the men's quarter-finals.

This isn't the first time the couple have opted against the best seats in the house. During their last outing to the tennis tournament in 2019, they were spotted mixing with a host of sporting stars instead of members of the royal family.



One reason they may have decided against the Royal Box is because they were special guests of watch-makers Rolex.

Zara and Mike sat next to retired Formula One racing driver Nico Rosberg and his wife Viviane Sibold. While sat just behind them was legendary British Formula One racing driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, who was wearing a straw hat with 'Rolex' branded across the top.

Mike and Zara made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday

There were also several other guests sat in the vicinity wearing the same 'Rolex' branded hat, which could mean that Zara – who looked gorgeous in a long striped shirt dress from Sport Max Code – and Mike opted to enjoy their five-star hospitality instead of sitting in the Royal Box.

Zara looked stunning in Sport Max Code during her appearance in 2019

It didn't go to waste though as the Duchess of Cornwall, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent, Lady Helen Taylor and guest of honour Prince Albert of Monaco all enjoyed the action on the court from the Royal Box.

Other guests invited to sit in the box at the time included the Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, Twiggy, Anna Wintour, Sir Michael Parkinson and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Mike and Zara didn't sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2019

The coveted places are usually reserved for the likes of Prince William and Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and other members of the royal family.

To secure an invitation to one of the 74 seats available, you have to be invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.

Guests usually include heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and more.

