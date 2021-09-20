Everything you need to know about the London hospital where Princess Beatrice gave birth By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital over the weekend.

In a statement on Sept. 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed the baby joy, adding the little girl weighed 6lbs 2oz at birth.

Beatrice's choice of hospital was much different compared with her sister Princess Eugenie and royal relatives Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate. Both Eugenie and Meghan opted to deliver their firstborn children at London's Portland Hospital for Women and Children, while Kate has had all three of her kids at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in the U.K. capital.

Location

Located in the heart of London's Chelsea borough, the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital is not too far from Kensington Palace and St. James's Palace, where Edoardo and Beatrice have an apartment. It is easily accessible by all modes of transport, so it was an ideal choice for the copu

The 430-bed teaching hospital has only been at the site since 1993. It's the new location of the Westminster Hospital and the original site of St Stephen's Hospital from 1876 to 1989.

Facts

According to its website, the Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (which runs two main hospitals: Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and West Middlesex University Hospital) is one of "the top ranked and top performing hospital trusts in the U.K."

The Trust is the second largest maternity service in England, delivering over 11,000 babies every year.

The Chelsea and Westminster Hospital offers NHS and private care. The latter includes private maternity through its The Kensington Wing. (The Palace did not confirm what ward Princess Beatrice gave birth in.)

The Kensington Ward

It has previously been described as one of the best places to give birth in the U.K. and even sees international mothers-to-be fly in to have their little ones there. The Kensington Ward Instagram says the ward "offers luxury, private maternity care in one of London’s safest hospitals, Chelsea and Westminster."

Previous social media posts shared insider tours of the luxurious space. Parents-to-be are able to select from a range of bespoke services and packages including consultant and midwife-led care and private en-suite rooms.

Couples can go there for birth, induction of labour and elective caesarean sections.

The package prices start at £6,475 (approximately $11,339) and go up to £10,650 (about $18,650) for the Platinum Emergency Caesarian Section Package. There are plenty of ways couples can customize their packages, including with add-ons, such as with a private post-natal room or suite after delivery, various tests as well as antenatal services.

There are reportedly 1,500 works of art to admire at the hospital!

Rooms

The Kensington Wing has 16 individual rooms with flatscreen TVs and WiFi plus en-suite bathrooms and pull-down beds for the birthing partner. Guests get complimentary Asprey toiletries, dressing gown, slippers, towels and flannels, and tea, coffee and snacks for the couple and visitors.

There is also free breakfast, lunch and supper for the patient and the birthing partner and the meals cater to a multitude of dietary requirements. Breakfast options reportedly include smoked salmon and champagne! A sample lunch is steak and chips with a poached pear.

Furthermore, there is the Kensington Suite which is described as the "ultimate birthing experience." The luxury, contemporary space has everything families could ask for including a separate lounge, custom king-size postnatal bed and walk-in shower.

Famous Births

Princess Beatrice isn't the only famous name to deliver at the London hospital. Amal Clooney reportedly delivered her and George Clooney's twins, Ella and Alexander, at the Kensington Wing in 2017.

Cheryl welcomed her son Bear at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in March 2017.

More recently, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews (who is the brother of Pippa Middleton's husband James Matthews) welcomed their second child, Gigi, at the hospital in July 2020.

Royal Connections

Prince Charles was the most recent member of the Royal Family to visit Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, he did so on June 17, 2021. In March 2014, he and Duchess Camilla officially opened the Chelsea and Westminster Children's Hospital. Princess Diana visited the London hospital in December 1983 to see patients who were admitted after a car bomb attack on Harrods.

Other Royal Birth Hospitals

There might not be as many A-list and royal births at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, but that could soon change. Eugenie, Meghan and Sarah Ferguson gave birth at the private Portland Hospital in London while Duchess Kate had all three of her children at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. However, the Chelsea hospital and The Kensington Wing were being tipped as the insiders' choice to give birth at – even before Princess Beatrice had her little girl there!