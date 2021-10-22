queen-rania-of-jordan

Queen Rania is a passionate humanitarian and philanthropist, who strongly believes in giving every child in Jordan a decent education. She does this through her eponymous Queen Rania Foundation, which she established in 2013.

The Queen Rania Teacher Academy was also created four years prior, to raise the quality of teaching in Jordan by developing the skills of teachers through continuous training and professional development. But her passion for children's welfare doesn't stop there.

Another of Queen Rania's initiatives is the Jordan River Foundation, a non-governmental organisation with a focus on both child safety and community empowerment.

As well as this, her Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, which was initiated back in 2003, provides scholarships for orphans to go to university.

The mother-of-four also sits on the board of the United Nations Foundation (UNF) and is UNICEF's first eminent advocate for children.

