Aged 31, Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan is the youngest living queen in the world and is using her platform to champion causes close to her heart.

She is particularly passionate about the environment and sits on the board of directors of the World Wildlife Fund, is patron of the Royal Society for Protection of Nature, and is also the United Nations' Environment Program Ozone Ambassador.

The sovereign works with government and non-government agencies on conservation, waste management, and other important environmental matters. In 2019, with her backing, the Bhutanese government initiated a flagship programme on waste management and redrafted a National Waste Management Strategy.

As well as caring for the environment, the mother-of-two shines a light on children with special needs, ensuring they have better access to education and healthcare. She is patron of Ability Bhutan Society.

Jetsun is also President of the Bhutan Red Cross Society and during its launch in 2017, the Queen delivered a speech where she proudly spoke of Bhutan placing collective wellbeing above oneself and of her people serving humanity with "kindness, integrity and strength of heart".

