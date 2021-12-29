This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex shared all in her Christmas card

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.

The note read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

READ: Prince Harry will spend years 'soul-searching and letting go of his old life'

This was also the first time that Harry and Meghan had chosen to share a photo of their little girl, who giggled away as she was held by her mum. The portrait was taken by Harry and Meghan's wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Harry and Meghan's stunning Montecito home

Fans were also given another glimpse at Archie, who coordinated with his dad in jeans and a shirt, and also stole the show with his red hair. Meghan also looked casually chic in jeans and a navy pullover.

READ: Kate Middleton's family change in 2022 revealed

READ: The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet in Christmas Day speech

"Love that Archie is a ginger like his dad. Beautiful family," enthused one fan on social media, while a second simply wrote: "Aww looks like the children take after dad with ginger hair."

The Sussexes' 2021 Christmas card

The Sussexes' holiday card also highlighted the charities close to their heart in the message that read: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms."

They concluded their note with: "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.