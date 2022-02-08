Touching connection between Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie's sons revealed The royal cousins are close

Princess Eugenie's son August will celebrate his first birthday on Wednesday 9 February – and the tot shares a touching connection with Mike and Zara Tindall's third child, Lucas.

Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank confirmed their first child's full name as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank 11 days after his birth, in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The following month, Eugenie's cousin, Zara, welcomed her third child on 21 March 2021, calling him Lucas Philip Tindall, also paying tribute to Prince Philip.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie recalls the moment she introduced baby August to Prince Philip

Sadly, the Duke passed away on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

Zara, Eugenie and their husbands were among the Queen's family members to attend Prince Philip's socially distanced funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

In a BBC documentary, which aired last September, Princess Eugenie recalled the moment she introduced her baby son to his great-grandfather.

"We named August, August Philip, because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life," she said as she blinked back tears.

"I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that," she added.

Zara and Eugenie held a joint christening for their baby sons

Meanwhile, Zara's husband Mike shared a previously unseen photo of their eldest daughter, Mia, with her great-grandfather Prince Philip, on the eve of the Duke's funeral.

Taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, it showed Prince Philip and his great-granddaughter sharing a meal together at a log cabin on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Mike wrote in the caption at the time. "A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

In a rare move, August was christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor last November.

