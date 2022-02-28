When will Princess Charlotte wear her first tiara? Will Prince William and Kate's daughter follow tradition?

It will be a momentous occasion when little Princess Charlotte wears a tiara in public for the very first time.

But when will that be? Royal fans will have to wait and see whether the six-year-old – the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - follows in the footsteps of her mother, or perhaps her great aunt, Princess Anne. HELLO! investigates further…

There is a chance that the first time we see Princess Charlotte wearing a tiara will be on her wedding day. While there are no hard and fast rules, the majority of royal women do not wear an elaborate headpiece until their marriage ceremony – including Kate and Meghan Markle.

It should, of course, be noted that both Duchesses inherited their titles, and were not born into the royal family. But, Princess Eugenie – who was born into royalty – was not seen wearing a tiara until her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, followed suit when she tied the knot in July 2020. However, there is a major difference between Charlotte and the sisters – the Yorks are not working members of the royal family.

Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018

Perhaps then, Charlotte will follow the path set by Princess Anne and Princess Margaret – the Queen's sister – who both wore tiaras prior to their weddings.

Anne – the monarch's only daughter – first wore a tiara at the tender age of 17, and again for her 21st birthday picture. This might be a tradition Charlotte follows, choosing to debut her first tiara in a portrait to commemorate a landmark moment, such as her 18th or 21st.

Princess Anne and the Queen on a state visit to Vienna in 1969

It is also worth considering that Anne and Margaret wore their tiaras in an official capacity as working royals. With the monarchy becoming increasingly streamlined, Charlotte is likely to start representing her grandfather, Prince Charles, and father Prince William, as a young woman at royal events, such as state banquets.

But according to HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey: "While there is a possibility that we could see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara before marriage, like Princess Anne, it seems unlikely in this day and age. Members of the royal family no longer wear tiaras for public events such as film premieres or charity dinners.

"Tiaras are usually reserved for state banquets, the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and for Her Majesty, the State Opening of Parliament."

Duchess Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara for her wedding to Prince William

One of the biggest questions about Charlotte's future debut tiara is which design she will choose.

The top contender is surely the Cartier Halo tiara. It was worn by both Princess Margaret and Princess Anne as young women, but – most significantly – Charlotte's mother Kate wore the tiara for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

