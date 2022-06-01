When royals make their debuts at the Queen's birthday parade Trooping the Colour sees the royals gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Trooping the Colour is always one of the highlights of the royal family's summer calendar and is the annual ceremony, which marks the Queen's birthday.

The monarch is usually joined by members of her immediate and extended family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-past and we've seen a number of new faces make their debuts over the years.

This year, the event carries some more significance than usual, as not only will it be part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but it also marks the first time that the royals have gathered together for the ceremony since the coronavirus pandemic. Trooping the Colour has been a low-key event for the past two years, and last year, Her Majesty was only joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent.

HELLO! takes a look back at Trooping the Colour debuts, from royal children to husbands and wives, who've married into the Firm.

Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Prince Louis, then one, stole the show at the 2019 ceremony with his enthusiastic waving and his adorable moment with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank also made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019. The pair tied the knot the previous year in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Meghan Markle

One of Prince Harry and Meghan's first appearances as the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding was at Trooping the Colour 2018. The Duchess looked stunning in a powder pink Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder outfit for the occasion.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte had not long celebrated her first birthday when she made her balcony debut in 2016. The little Princess' pale pink outfit matched mum Kate's Philip Treacy hat and it seemed that she had already perfected her royal wave!

Prince George

Charlotte's big brother Prince George made his highly-anticipated debut at Trooping the Colour in 2015, when he was almost two years old. The young royal was in awe of the fly-past as dad William held his excited son in his arms.

Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate made their debut as a newly-married couple at Trooping the Colour in 2011. Kate chose a white ruffled Alexander McQueen coat dress and a black hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.

Lady Louise Windsor

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, then aged five, couldn't stop smiling when she appeared on the balcony for the first time at Trooping the Colour in 2009.

Autumn Phillips

Newlyweds Peter and Autumn Phillips made their debut as a married couple at the 2008 ceremony.

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall joined the Prince of Wales and Prince William on the balcony for her debut at Trooping the Colour in 2005. Charles and Camilla tied the knot earlier that year in Windsor.

Sophie Wessex

In a rare move, Sophie is one of the only royals, alongside Princess Diana, to have made her debut at Trooping the Colour before marrying into the Firm. The future Countess of Wessex joined her husband-to-be, Prince Edward, on the balcony just weeks before their wedding in 1999.

Princess Eugenie

An eight-year-old Princess Eugenie appeared at Trooping the Colour for the first time in 1998 and stood proudly beside her grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice was much younger when she made her debut at Trooping the Colour in 1991. The Princess was just two when she waved to the crowds from her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's arms.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry made his first appearance at Trooping the Colour in 1985, when he was less than a year old.

Prince William

Prince William was two years old when he made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 1984.

Zara Phillips

In the same year, Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips, was spotted taking a peek at the crowds down The Mall, when she was just three years old.

Princess Diana

The then Lady Diana Spencer appeared alongside her future husband, Prince Charles, at Trooping the Colour in 1981. The couple married the following month.

