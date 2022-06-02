Charles Spencer shares touching post in honor of the Queen's Jubilee The Earl paid tribute

Charles Spencer joined in as one of the many noted figures to pay tribute to the Queen in honor of her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

The Earl Spencer did so with the help of a rare photograph from Althorp House showing the Union Jack flag blowing in the wind.

VIDEO: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

The photograph not only showcased the manor's sprawling grounds and manicured lawns, but also served as a symbol of British pride.

"Congratulations from all at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee," he wrote alongside his photograph.

"She really is a remarkable woman and your great niece and nephews are adorable," a fan commented, with another saying: "Watched it this morning and felt very emotional #diana never ever forgotten."

Beyond being the brother of the late Princess of Wales, Charles also has other ties to the royal family, recently sharing an unexpected and lovely photo that provided a rare glimpse of the Queen and one of Charles' family members

Congratulations from all at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee pic.twitter.com/hUZB3VrxQn — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 2, 2022

Charles shared a photo from Althorp House in honor of the Jubilee

Demonstrating the long connection between the Spencer family and the royals, the black-and-white shot showed the royal back in 1946 when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

She wore a smart skirt suit as she walked in front of a row of soldiers, with another soldier accompanying her and a man in a suit behind them.

The photo was shared to social media by a royal fan and re-shared by the Earl, who revealed that the man in the suit was his grandfather, Jack Spencer.

The original caption read: "HRH Princess Elizabeth inspects troops at Northampton's Spencer parade in 1946. HRH is closely followed by The 7th Earl Spencer."

Love this - my grandfather Jack Spencer to the left, in suit. He’d served (and been wounded) in the First World War. https://t.co/X2av9gOyuO — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) April 20, 2022

The Earl shared the unearthed photo with his followers

Charles added: "Love this - my grandfather Jack Spencer to the left, in suit. He'd served (and been wounded) in the First World War."

As the father-of-seven's followers rushed to comment, the family resemblance was clear to see. "Great photo. Very strong resemblance," wrote one, while another agreed: "I can tell that you’re his grandson!"

