WATCH: The best of Prince Louis - from dancing to pulling screaming faces The young royal captured the nation's hearts with his antics

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son Prince Louis dominated the headlines during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals why the royal family 'fled' after the Jubilee pageant

Joining his older siblings - Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven - the four-year-old offered up some entertainment with his cheeky antics. He pulled a series of faces at Trooping the Colour and when he later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton share glance as Prince Louis amuses them in unseen moment

Two days later, during the Pageant, the young royal was spotted covering the Duchess of Cambridge's face when he sat in the royal box - much to the world's amusement.

Watch the video below to see Prince Louis' best moments from the Platinum Jubilee…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best of Prince Louis

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.