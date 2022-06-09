WATCH: The best of Prince Louis - from dancing to pulling screaming faces

Sharnaz Shahid
Prince Louis offered up some of the most memorable moments from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Watch them here...
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son Prince Louis dominated the headlines during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Joining his older siblings - Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven - the four-year-old offered up some entertainment with his cheeky antics. He pulled a series of faces at Trooping the Colour and when he later appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast.
Two days later, during the Pageant, the young royal was spotted covering the Duchess of Cambridge's face when he sat in the royal box - much to the world's amusement.
Watch the video below to see Prince Louis' best moments from the Platinum Jubilee…
WATCH: The best of Prince Louis
