Revealed: Mike Tindall's incredibly close bond with the royal family The dad-of-three knows how to charm

Mike Tindall frequently delights royal fans with his hilarious quips and cheeky anecdotes and recent Jubilee events have served to highlight the ex-rugby player's unique bond with his beloved family.

The 43-year-old is married to Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Her Majesty. The duo tied the knot in July 2011 with Mike quickly becoming an integral part of the royal family.

Speaking of his royal debut, the dad-of-three credits the Queen for making him feel particularly welcome. He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

Mike received a warm welcome from the royal family

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."

Known for his great sense of humour, Mike made headlines in 2019 when he made the 96-year-old monarch giggle at Royal Ascot. The trickster had everyone in hysterics when he took off his top hat to reveal a miniature hat hidden inside.

Mike regards the Queen as an "amazing" woman

Mike also shares a close bond with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. The pair are both avid sports fans with a passion for rugby. Mike is a former English rugby union player and was a member of the English squad which won the 2003 World Cup, whilst Princess Anne is an ardent fan of the Scottish rugby team. The Princess Royal hardly ever misses a home match and has even travelled abroad to support the Scottish national team.

The duo are avid rugby fans

As for the Cambridges, Mike is incredibly close to his cousin-in-law, Prince William. Earlier in May this year, the 43-year-old was seen giving Prince William a hearty hug as they reunited to enjoy Houghton House Horse Trials in Norfolk. The pair frequently joke with each other and always opt for warm greetings in lieu of more formal handshakes.

Mike shares a close bond with Prince William

And of course, who can forget Mike's comical remarks about Kate Middleton following her appearance at Twickenham stadium. Speaking on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike was asked by his co-hosts about the Duchess of Cambridge’s rugby skills. He revealed how he wanted to find out how Kate did so he could tease her on the family WhatsApp group.

The pair are openly very competitive

"I text Ellis [Genge] and said, "Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on" so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, "No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking," and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature," Mike said.

When it comes to the Cambridge clan, Mike shares a sweet bond with Prince Louis who nearly stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In an attempt to keep the youngster under control, Mike humorously gave Louis the "I'm watching you" hand gesture. Kate, who was sitting next to the four-year-old, could be seen laughing at the sweet exchange between her son and the former rugby player.

The rugby pro kept Prince Louis under control

Kate and Will aren't Zara's only cousins Mike reportedly gets on well with. The dad-of-three moreover enjoys spending quality time with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Mike is known for his warm hugs

Speaking of the four-day-long Jubilee celebrations, Mike revealed how they "had a good cousins' lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight." Beyond this, the pro rugby player is frequently pictured hugging Eugenie and Beatrice in a relaxed manner, indicative of their close, playful friendship.

He boasts a close bond with Princess Beatrice

Over the years, Mike has similarly been photographed engaging joyously with Prince Harry, Sophie Wessex, and Peter Phillips.

Sophie Wessex beams whilst chatting to Mike

At this year's Cheltenham Festival, Mike twinned with Peter as they stepped out wearing matching Peaky Blinder style caps.

Peter Phillips enjoys spending quality time with Mike

