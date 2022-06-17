How to handle the heatwave like the royals: 16 very relatable photos From ice creams to parasols...

Anyone else suffering in the heatwave? "It's so hot!" is a phrase we've said and heard at least a dozen times today. But instead of sweating buckets and literally melting at your desk, there are various ways you can beat the heat; just look to the royal family for inspiration.

The ever-classy royals have unintentionally given us a masterclass in how to beat the heat over the years – take a gander at the fun photos below!

Prince Harry

Always carry a bottle of water with you!

Zara Tindall, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice

Still or sparkling, it'll do the trick.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Of course, a cool beer is always a winner.

Prince Charles

Even the future King agrees!

The Duchess of Sussex and Archie

No matter your age, applying sun scream is always a must.

Prince William

Keeping a towel to hand may not be chic, but it certainly does the trick.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Hats aren't just for Ascot! Keep your face covered with a stylish accessory.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles' wife likes to cool down with a classic Mr Whippy. Here the Duchess is pictured on a visit to the Isle of Wight, where she tucked into her cone alongside Dame Judi Dench.

Prince Charles, Mia Tindall and Savannah Phillips

It's a treat that's loved by older and younger royals!

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall

Both Kate and Camilla know to carry fans when they're visiting a tropical country abroad.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Never fear if you don't have a chic accessory though. Kate used her plastic ID to fan herself during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Prince Charles and Camilla

Or you can always ask someone to fan you!

The Queen

Or go one step further like our high-tech monarch and splash out on a mini Dyson fan (far right) to keep your home cool.

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge

Carrying a parasol might not be that practical in the city, but it certainly looks chic!

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William

The late People's Princess knew exactly how to cool her kids down – the log ride!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Or, you could always head to the beach. Just remember to tie your hair up!

