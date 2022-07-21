17 of Prince George's cutest moments through the years The future King was born in July 2013

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child Prince George is set to celebrate his ninth birthday on Friday 22 July.

The young royal is third-in-line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William. George has provided us with plenty of cute moments over the years; on royal tours, during his Buckingham Palace balcony appearances, and his first day at Thomas's Battersea school in 2017.

Take a look at his best moments in photos…

WATCH: Prince George gets shy after meeting Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Prince George as a newborn

William and Kate released two informal photographs with Prince George just four weeks after his birth in 2013. The proud new parents looked happy and relaxed in the images, which were taken by Kate's father Michael Middleton in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Prince George's first official engagement

Prince George attended his very first public engagement at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand where he enjoyed a special playdate with a group of children all born around the same time as him. The eight-month-old looked cute as ever as he played with toys while wearing a pair of navy Rachel Riley dungarees.

Kate previously said that this photo, taken during the family's royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in April 2014, was her favourite image of Prince George. It shows the youngster looking adorable as ever as he nuzzled into his mother's neck for a hug during his royal playdate.

Prince George walking

George showed he had mastered the art of walking unaided in an official photograph released ahead of his first birthday in July 2014.

Prince George meeting his baby sister Princess Charlotte

With some prompting from his father, George waved to the crowds who had gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, as he arrived to meet his sister Princess Charlotte for the first time in 2015.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

George looked like a proud big brother as he placed a gentle kiss on his baby sister Princess Charlotte, in their first official portraits together.

Prince George's first official outing as a family-of-four

The Cambridges made their first outing as a family of four at Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015, and Prince George couldn't resist taking a peek into his sister's pram as they mingled outside the church.

Prince George meeting the Obamas

Prince George stole the show when he stayed up past his bedtime to meet US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in his pyjamas.

Prince George's first taste of snow

George and Charlotte got their first proper glimpse at snow as they enjoyed a short family holiday in the French Alps in March 2016.

Prince George's first Trooping the Colour

George looked delighted as he waved to the crowds while on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Kate spoke about how pleased he was to watch the ceremony, telling a well-wisher: "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."

Prince George and helicopters

George couldn't contain his excitement when he got to sit inside a helicopter in Hamburg, Germany during William and Kate's tour of the country in 2017.

Prince George's first day of school

A nervous-looking George arrived in his new uniform for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2017. He was accompanied by dad William but mum Kate was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis, so unfortunately couldn't drop her son off at the school gates.

Prince George as a pageboy

George and his younger sister Charlotte have had plenty of practice at being pageboy and bridesmaid. The Prince is pictured here looking smart in a collared shirt and blue trousers by Amaia Kids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in Windsor in 2018.

Prince George goes sailing

The youngster looked adorable as he donned a captain's hat to cheer on his parents during the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August 2019.

Prince George enjoying football

Like dad William, George has proved that he's a huge football fan! He was captured jumping up and down with excitement as he celebrated Aston Villa's win against Norwich City in October 2019.

Prince George at the Euros

Football fan George was overjoyed when he attended his first England match at the Euros 2020 in July 2020, and saw Three Lions win a 2-0 victory over Germany, taking them through to the quarter-finals.

Prince George celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

We love this photo of George looking up at his 'Gan-Gan', the Queen, during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. The future King had pride of place next to his great-grandmother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince George at Wimbledon

For his first trip to Wimbledon in 2022, George was treated to a seat in the Royal Box in between his parents William and Kate, where he watched Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the Men's Single's final.

