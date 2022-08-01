7 sweet photos of royal children kissing their parents in public The royals love spending time with their families

Family time is very important to royal parents and the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Mike and Zara Tindall, are hands-on when it comes to raising their children.

The young royals are often spotted with their parents at family events and official tours, and there have been some incredibly sweet photos of the royal kids showing affection to their mothers and fathers.

Take a look at the most adorable photos of royal children kissing their parents.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte corrects Prince George's posture during balcony appearance

Prince George and Prince William

Prince George kissed his father Prince William's hand as the Cambridges landed in Warsaw during their tour of Germany and Poland in 2017. The young royal looked a little nervous as they met officials.

The bond between George, Charlotte, Louis and their parents is clear to see from the family snaps they've shared over the years, including one of the children playing with their father in the gardens at Anmer Hall to mark William's birthday in 2020.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York received kisses from her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during a skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland in 1994. Sarah is incredibly close to her children and often says how proud she is of Beatrice and Eugenie in interviews and social media posts.

Mia Tindall and Zara Tindall

Mia Tindall planted a kiss on her mother Zara's lips as they attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Zara and her husband Mike are parents to Mia, eight, and four-year-old Lena, and baby Lucas, who turned one in 2022.

Isla Phillips and Autumn Phillips

Autumn Phillips shares a sweet bond with her daughters, Savannah and Isla, and was pictured receiving a kiss from her younger child, Isla, as they attended the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in 2015.

Prince Jacques and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco's wife Princess Charlene received a kiss from her son Jacques as the pair attended the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in Monaco in 2018. We love their matching attire!

Princess Alexandra and Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Alexandra was pictured kissing her mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco, at the 9th International Jumping Show in Monte Carlo in 2003. Princess Alexandra, now 23, is the fourth child of Princess Caroline and third of Prince Ernst August.

Prince William and Princess Diana

Prince William looked over the moon to be reunited with his mother Princess Diana after breaking up from Ludgrove prep boarding school for the Christmas break. The young royal showered his mother with kisses and hugs as they watched the International Horse Show in 1990.

