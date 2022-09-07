What really happened inside the Queen's meeting with Liz Truss The monarch welcomed the new PM at Balmoral

The Queen made history on Tuesday as she held an audience with a new prime minister in Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace.

It's thought the change in location was prompted by concerns about the mobility of the 96-year-old royal.

But it's clear the Queen was determined to still carry out one of her most significant constitutional duties. She appeared happy and well in a series of photographs documenting the significant meeting between the pair.

But really happened during the exchange, which took place in the homely Drawing Room at Balmoral?

The setting might have been less grandiose than the Palace - but was nevertheless a hugely impressive sight.

The Queen greeted Liz Truss in the Drawing Room at Balmoral

The Queen greeted her new PM beside a painting of another awe-inspiring monarch, Queen Victoria, and her faithful retainer, John Brown.

Liz was then officially appointed in a historic ceremony – a tradition called 'kissing hands'.

The new PM was appointed in a tradition called 'kissing hands'

The kissing hands is, at this point, merely a symbolic gesture - today, simply being received by the Queen is taken to validate the selection. But at one point in history, the prime minister was actually required to kiss the monarch's hand to show their loyalty to the sovereign and the crown.

In his autobiography, Tony Blair - who was operating on only one hour's sleep following his election victory - admitted to being a bit confused when a royal official told him, "You don't actually kiss the Queen's hands in the ceremony of kissing hands. You brush them gently with your lips."

Liz is the 15th prime minister of the Queen's seven-decade reign

"What on earth did he mean?" Mr Blair added. "Brush them as in a pair of shoes, or touch them lightly?

"While I was still temporarily disconcerted, the door opened and I was ushered in, unfortunately tripping a little on a piece of carpet so that I practically fell upon the Queen's hands, not so much brushing as enveloping them."

Balmoral holds a special place in the Queen's heart

In a statement following the meeting, Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

