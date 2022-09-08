The Queen's sweetest family moments in photos as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother The monarch passed away on 8 September 2022

With the deeply sad news of the Queen's passing, HELLO! pays tribute to Her Majesty's long life with a compilation of her most touching moments with her family.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 and during her 96 years, the late monarch became a mother of four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. She was grandmother to eight grandchildren and a great-grandmother of 12.

WATCH: The Queen's 70-year reign in pictures

The Queen was known for her close relationships with all of her family, and away from her royal duties, enjoyed spending time with them, be it on special occasions, annual holidays such as her summer break in Balmoral or horse rides in her grounds at Windsor Castle.

Below, we celebrate Elizabeth II's life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with some memorable pictures…

The Queen as a mother

Elizabeth II was a doting mother to her four children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward over the years. She gave birth to all of her children at home and was the first royal woman to welcome a child with her husband present. Her children, along with their own children and grandchildren will miss her dearly.

At the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, Charles paid homage to his mother, who he called, "Your Majesty, Mummy", telling crowds: "You have been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness."

He added: "Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

In this wonderful photo, the monarch and her husband Prince Philip were pictured with their eldest two children Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Taken in April 1965 at Frogmore House in Windsor, we see the Queen and her baby boy Prince Edward in his pram as her husband Philip and other children look on.

This picture was taken in the grounds of Frogmore House in 1968 and shows a touching portrait of the family spending time together at home.

Here, the Queen was joined by Philip and her four children for a dinner hosted by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House. The event marked the Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and Duke on November 18, 2007.

The Queen as a grandmother

The Queen was a grandmother to Prince's Charles children, Prince William and Prince Harry, and Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter.

She was also grandmother to Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, along with Prince Edward's children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

Princess Beatrice once told HELLO! of her grandmother: "I find my grandmother inspiring every day because her overwhelming sense of duty is linked with an overwhelming curiosity. Every day she's curious to learn something new, to do something new, and I think that at 91 years old, she goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world."

A grandmother dotes over her grandson Peter Phillips at his christening in December 1977. A rare look at the Queen in a non-formal role, simply as a grandma.

In this famous photo, the Queen stood amongst her grandchildren Harry, William, Eugenie, and Beatrice on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in June 2013.

We adore this picture of Her Majesty with her granddaughter Zara Phillips, the pair enjoying one of their favourite past times, watching horse racing at Royal Ascot in 2007.

A sweet moment caught on camera. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie help as Queen Elizabeth II accepts flowers from children after attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, King's Lynn in 2006 in Norfolk.

A lovely photo of the Queen with her grandsons William and Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour Parade.

The Queen as a great-grandmother

The Queen was a great-grandmother to Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Prince Harry's children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

She was also great grandma to Zara Tindall's children Mia, Lena and Lucas, as well as Peter Phillip's daughters Isla and Savannah. Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and Princess Eugenie's son August were also lucky enough to have the monarch as their great-grandmother.

We know the Queen adored her great-grandchildren. In a past interview with James Corden, Prince Harry revealed one special present his grandmother gifted his son Archie.

Harry said: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

This wonderful photo of the Queen and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren sums up the loving family bond between them. The Royal Family shared the photo, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, on their Instagram page, showing the family at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

The sweetest moment between the Queen and her great-grandson Prince George, taken at the christening of his younger sister Princess Charlotte in 2015.

The same day, this photo was taken showing the monarch and the Duchess looking at baby Princess Charlotte together. We imagine the Queen had much motherly advice to pass on to Kate with her children.

At her Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour in 2022, Her Majesty was seen chatting to her young grandson Prince Louis, who stood alongside his mother, father and siblings.