11 of the royal family's favourite TV shows revealed

The royal family have a busy schedule of engagements at the moment in the lead-up to the Queen's funeral next week, but when they do get some downtime, like the rest of us, they like to enjoy a night in front of the telly. But what do they like to watch?

If you've ever wondered which programmes King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla enjoys or which box sets are gripping the Prince and Princess of Wales, then look no further. Check out what the royals' TV favourites are...

WATCH: How the world changed during the Queen's reign

Strictly Come Dancing

Prince William revealed that his wife Kate, and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking to Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and host Claudia Winkleman at a charity gala in 2019, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge explained: "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it."

Down-to-earth couple Zara and Mike also love watching Strictly Come Dancing, so much so that the royal even enjoyed a dance with Anton Du Beke at a celebrity charity evening at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, back in 2017. Speaking about the show, she said: "We love watching it."

The Archers

Queen Consort Camilla recently revealed her love for BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers, as she marked the programme's 70th anniversary at a Clarence House reception in December 2021. She said: "For as long as I can remember, I have loved this programme. It has been my faithful companion for a large part of my life.

"Like many other Archers addicts, I have been known to become quite ratty if disturbed between 7:00pm and 7:15pm – and, like thousands of others, had severe withdrawal symptoms when you all-but-disappeared during lockdown! But I'm very glad you’re back, let's keep it that way."

Jeopardy

Prince Harry gave a rare insight into his and Meghan's home life as he appeared on James Corden's The Late Late Show in February 2021. Speaking of an average night for himself and wife, Harry said: "Meg might cook a meal, we might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix." The American game show has been running since 1964.

Blackadder

During his appearance on BBC's The Big Night In in 2020, to support those working on the front line to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William took part in a hilarious comedy sketch based on one of his favourite shows, Blackadder. Prince William joined one of the show's stars Stephen Fry for the sketch, which saw him appear on a video call from his Norfolk home.

The Duke even joked with the actor about missing EastEnders after asking him for TV show recommendations. Quite hilariously, the future king also revealed that he tends to "avoid shows about royalty" when Stephen suggested he watch Netflix hit Tiger King!

Grace

Camilla is such a huge fan of the John Simm-led series Grace that she even paid a visit to the set of the ITV adaptation while they filmed season two. Speaking about her visit, Peter James, the author of the hit novels, told HELLO!: "About six years ago, a friend of mine rang me and he said, ‘Get today's Daily Mail.’ There was a photograph of Camilla in her office with about six of my books behind her head.

While making her set visit, she confessed that she is a "huge fan" of both the book and adaptation before jokingly asking for a cameo role in the new episodes! She gushed: "I love your books. I've read them all, cover to cover. So I will know what vaguely is going on."

Killing Eve

In September last year, Prince William also revealed that he loves BBC's Killing Eve. During a tour of BAFTA's new venue at the time, he met some of the cast and crew members who were involved in the production on display. Speaking about his love of the show, producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: "Apparently he has watched it all. We didn't test him, but he did say it was quite a final ending to series two.

"So at least he watched the last three minutes of the last episode! He said he loved it. He talked about the dark humour of it, and Jodie and Sandra [Oh, her co-star], how amazing they both are. And he talked about the humour you can get through the costumes, which is what Phoebe [de Gaye] is so clever at."

Downton Abbey

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Queen used to love settling down to a Sunday evening episode of Downton Abbey during the show's run from 2011 to 2018.

According to the newspaper, the monarch would "point out things they have got wrong, partly because she is familiar with Highclere Castle, where it is filmed". She is also said to enjoy The X Factor and Coach Trip.

Homeland

When they're not watching children's shows with their youngsters, the Prince and Princess of Wales love a night in with a takeaway and a good boxset! While chatting on BBC Radio 1 back in 2017, Prince William revealed that the pair are "big fans of Homeland".

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is also a favourite with the couple. When a radio DJ mentioned she hadn't watched it yet, Prince William told her: "You should definitely watch Game of Thrones, that's worth watching."

The couple also told actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaquan H'ghar in the show, that they have "watched every series". He told the Evening Standard: "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."

Fireman Sam

According to his mum and dad, George was said to be a huge Fireman Sam fan when he was younger and he would get upset if you're "not showing due diligence to the characters" while watching the show with him. After hearing that George loves the programme, the makers of Fireman Sam made a one-off special called 'The Prince of Pontypandy', which saw a Prince visit Fireman Sam's hometown of Pontypandy on a royal visit, and ultimately save the day by flying a helicopter.

George is also a huge movie fan, and in 2017 his dad, William could be heard revealing on Sky that his son is a big fan of Disney classic The Lion King.

Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden previously revealed that Prince Harry told her how much he enjoys watching Britain's Got Talent. Chatting to the Independent, she revealed that on meeting the Prince, he cheekily asked her if Piers Morgan was "really a prat" to which she replied: "You can't say that but yes!"

The Prince is also a fan of the film Zulu, and although it isn't a TV show, he has watched it multiple times. He attended the 50-year anniversary screening of it back in 2014, and said: "I watch this film every single year before Christmas time. Maybe once. Maybe twice."

Poldark

Prince Charles revealed that he enjoys watching Poldark during a visit to Cornwall in 2018, where the show is set, with the Duchess of Cornwall.

After touring the town of Fowey and taking a look in Bookends independent book shop, Charles mentioned the popular novels and show, saying: "What I can't get over, watching that Poldark stuff on TV, is how many he wrote."

