VIDEO: watch the Queen's funeral here live

The Queen's funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey, and millions have tuned in to pay tribute to Her Majesty's final farewell on television. With just 1,000 mourners seated at Westminster Abbey, and thousands more waiting outside to pay their respects – the funeral will move from the Abbey in a procession to Wellington Arch.

You can watch the full proceedings in a live stream here:

