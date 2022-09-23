The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet , at their beautiful Montecito home - and their oldest is thriving at his pre-school.

Prince Harry and Meghan's adorable three-year-old boy is loving school and all the excitement it has to offer, and his mom has ensured their ride back home is also an important and heartwarming learning curve.

MORE: The heartwarming moment Princess Charlotte smiles at Prince Harry at Queen's funeral - watch

In a recent eye-opening interview with The Cut for The New York Times, the mom-of-two took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie from his school and she documented their ritual in the article which was published.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie receieves round of applause

During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

MORE: Our kind Queen: A life and legacy of kindness and love

LOOK: 10 times the Queen was overjoyed meeting the public's dogs – see photos

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

Meghan and Archie have an adorable after-school routine involving the homeless

The sweet routine will, no doubt, continue now that the family are back home in California, after attending the funeral of Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan put united front with the royal family at the Queen's funeral

SEE: Buckingham Palace release touching photo of 'heartbroken' Prince Harry with the Queen

The couple were away for 17 days in total, having visited Manchester and Germany for charity events before they heard of the monarch's sad passing. It's believed Archie and Lilibet stayed home in the US during this time, so we can only imagine how the big family reunion took place on their return.

The Sussex's relocated to Montecito, California

Meghan has revealed that Archie is now ready to be full-time at his school while Lilibet, is now 15 months old and likely tottering around the enormous family house.

It's the age where toddlers are 'into everything', so the little girl is bound to be keeping her parents Meghan and Harry on their toes!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.