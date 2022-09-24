Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie greets them from school in the most adorable way Their little boy is full of character

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to embark on a new chapter in their life as their firstborn, Archie, prepares to start pre-school full time in Montecito, California.

But they'll be at the gates of his school every day to collect him, especially if the way he greets them continues.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's amazing playground to entertain Archie and Lilibet

Meghan recently gave an in-depth interview with The Cut for The New York Times, during which she took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie from his school.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

She documented the adorable moment, Archie, saw his mom at the gates and his reaction was so sweet.

Allison wrote: "He’s so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

MORE: The Queen's funeral: The hugely poignant moment you might have missed

MORE: Meghan Markle's incredibly thoughtful gift to royal family on heartbreaking day

The mom-of-two isn't the only one to receive Archie's outpouring of adoration, as his dad, Prince Harry, is also greeted with joy.

Harry and Meghan are raising their children in California

"We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out," the article read. "Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs."

Harry and Meghan's home life and parenting style in Montecito, California was documented further as she also revealed the heartwarming ritual she has with Archie on their way back home.

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex split from their PR team

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's 'healing' £11m mansion they couldn't resist - photos

During the car ride, Allison wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

Archie will soon go to pre-school full time near their home in Montecito, California

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

The sweet routine will, no doubt, continue now that the family are back home in California, after attending the funeral of Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.