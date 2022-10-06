Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie is growing up fast - see his best photos The couple are raising their children in California

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, three years ago, fans around the world couldn't wait to catch a glimpse of their bundle of joy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn's close-up showed him being cradled in his mother's arms, wrapped in a white blanket and matching hat.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie greets them in the most adorable way from school

At the time, the world could only marvel at the picture-perfect son Harry and Meghan welcomed and hoped for more photos of him growing up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyler Perry opens up about friendship wtih Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While the couple have kept their children - they are now parents to Lilibet too - away from the glare of the spotlight, they have occassionally offered a glimpse at their boy - and he's growing up so fast.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring: 'We're looking for a babysitter'

MORE: New royal baby expected April 2023 – details

As a baby, it was clear that Archie took after both his parents as images of both Harry and Meghan appeared as babies bearing a striking resemblance to their baby. With his chubby cheeks and bright eyes, he was a joy to look at.

The proud parents introduced Archie to the world

His red hair was inherited from his father but over the last three years Archie's ginger locks have gotten darker.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's amazing playground to entertain Archie and Lilibet

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan's security fears as neighbourhood targeted by burglary gangs

Their Christmas card shared in 2020 was a hand drawn image of the family having fun in a playhouse and Harry and Archie were identical.

Archie has his dad's red hair

One year later, fans were treated to a 2021 seasonal image which was published by HELLO! in which the family couldn't have looked happier.

The foursome were sitting casually on their front porch with Archie perched on Harry's knee in matching jeans and a buttoned shirt.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

Their artistic Christmas card from 2020 show how much Archie looks like Harry

Lilibet was being lifted above Meghan's head and smiled as her mother beamed up at her.

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

MORE: Meghan Markle details sweet reaction parents had when she attended birthday party with Archie

The pair also shared photos of Archie during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the images, their son looked confident and carefree strolling down the beach, playing in their backyard in Montecito, California and being mischievous inside their family home.

Their last Christmas card was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski

It seems Archie is now settling into life as a preschooler well, and during a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan gave journalist Allison P. Davis insight into what a sweet boy he is.

She documented the adorable moment Archie, saw his mom at the school gates.

Allison wrote: "He’s so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

Fans will now be hoping for an extra special Christmas card as the festive season fast approaches.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.