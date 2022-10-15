Sarah Ferguson addresses whether she and Prince Andrew will remarry The pair split in 1992

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry.

Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's wedding jewellery from the Queen was stolen – details

Their close friendship and living situation has meant the former couple has been plagued by rumours that they will one day reunite romantically – something Sarah appears to have not ruled out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A royal love story: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

"All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now," she teased when quizzed about their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," she added.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's epic break-up mansion before moving back with ex Prince Andrew

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson's mesmerising £70k engagement ring: everything you need to know

Sarah and Andrew on their wedding day in 1986

Sarah and Andrew married on 23 July 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made the most thoughtful gesture after her special day, making the heartfelt decision to donate her wedding flowers to charity.

The Abbey was adorned with stunning arrangements of stunning flowers. As well as the incredible wedding decor, Sarah herself clutched a stunning bouquet of light and bright flowers. The bunch consisted of a cascading bouquet of gardenias, cream lilies, yellow roses, lilies of the valley and a sprig of myrtle.

Myrtle, is of course, one of the traditional buds included in all royal bouquets. It is an emblem of matrimony, which symbolises love and hope and has been used in royal brides' bouquets since 1840 when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.

Sarah and Andrew have remained close since their divorce

The bride also wore a statement floral crown to walk down the aisle in front of her 2,000 guests, before removing it to reveal her dazzling tiara!

After the celebrations were over, the 30,000 flowers used to decorate the abbey were gathered up and donated to hospices in order for the blooms to brighten up the lives of others.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.