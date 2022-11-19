Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's most romantic moments in photos

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in July 2020, and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

They made their first public appearance at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala. That same year, they were spotted at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and Edoardo accompanied Beatrice on a family trip. They then made a joint appearance at Lady Gabriella Windsor's May wedding to Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

WATCH: A look back at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding

Edoardo then proposed to Beatrice in Italy with a custom-designed engagement ring, and their engagement was announced in 2019. The couple tied the knot in a private Windsor wedding during the pandemic in July 2020 and welcomed their first child, Sienna, in September 2021.

On Saturday, they will be celebrating Edoardo's 38th birthday. And while they'll no doubt be celebrating the special occasion privately with their loved ones, we take a look back at their sweetest moments…

Their first public appearance

Beatrice and Edoardo made their first public appearance at The Portrait Gala in March 2019. Edoardo could not wipe the smile off his face for love nor money, as he proudly held Beatrice by his side.

Royal weddings

Despite all of the royal family's bad news, Beatrice and Edoardo still managed to enjoy themselves at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. You know what they say: couples who laugh together, last together…

Date nights

Beatrice and Edoardo were all smiles as the couple headed out on another date night to Annabel's in London in July last year.

Their body language

We're no body language experts, but a photo of the couple at an exhibition in July 2019 showed Beatrice and Edoardo looking snug, with Edoardo's arm around Beatrice.

Th engagement

Their engagement photos were nothing if not proof of their love for one another. Beatrice's sister Eugenie shared the photos on her own Instagram account, showing the couple cuddling up together.

Edoardo's protective nature

Edoardo stood protectively in front of Beatrice at the wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg in October 2019.

National Service of Thanksgiving

Edoardo gave his wife a helping hand when she stepped out of their car to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Pauls Cathedral on 3 June. They were a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations just months before the Queen's death.

The Chelsea Flower Show

The property developer and royal were seen enjoying a heartwarming chat during a special tour of the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2022.

Together at Christmas carol service

Edoardo couldn't help keep his eyes off his beautiful wife when they went to the Together at Christmas" community carol service last December.

