The 2022 World Cup is now in full swing, with the competition having kicked off on Sunday with its first game. And as England prepares for its first match of the tournament, meet the royals who could have made the squad.

DISCOVER: 7 naughty royal habits revealed - including Prince William's trait Princess Kate can't stand

The royal family are known for their love of sport, appearing in the crowds to watch a wide range of tournaments, and when it comes to football they're more than happy to take a shot on goal themselves. Whether it's the matches that Prince William and Prince Harry used to play against each other, or little Mia Tindall joining dad Mike during a charity appearance, check out these incredible photos of the royals playing the beautiful game.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George hugs William and Kate after England score in Euro 2020

Prince and Princess of Wales

Ever the competitive couple, William and Kate went head-to-head as they joined a kickabout with youngsters during their Ireland tour in 2019.

MORE: Prince William responds to criticism regarding his public support for England's football team

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George couldn't resist having a little game with his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, as their dad William played in a charity polo match in June 2019. Charlotte got to experience her first football game when Aston Villa played Norwich City at their Carrow Road stadium, not far from the Cambridges' country home, Anmer Hall.

LOOK: 7 photos of royals in their swimwear: from Mike Tindall to Princess Diana

Prince Harry

He shoots, but did he score? Prince Harry takes a penalty kick in front of youth squad members at West Ham United's Upton Park ground in 2002.

Prince William

Prince William gave his best shot during a visit to Spartans FC's Ainslie Park Stadium in Edinburgh in May 2021. The Prince of Wales, who is President of The FA, has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood.

The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

PHOTOS: 13 delicious royal birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

King Charles

The monarch donned his best concentration face as he took a penalty during a visit to Newcastle United's St James Park ground in 2006.

Prince William and Prince Harry

William and Harry used to take part in an annual charity football match at the Queen's Sandringham estate every Christmas. The royal brothers were on the same team in 2015 as they played against household staff.

Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall enjoyed some father-daughter time with dad Mike back in February as she supported him during a charity football match in Gloucester. The eight-year-old enjoyed a little kickabout of her own on the pitch after cheering on her father from the sidelines.

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden showed off her skills during her Province walk in Jamtland in May 2019.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.