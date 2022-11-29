The royal title King Charles III may give to Princess Charlotte – details Princess Charlotte is third in line to the throne

King Charles III may look to give Princess Charlotte a new royal title, it has been revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter is currently styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Wales, but the seven-year-old could be given another title in the not-too-distant future.

Instead of making Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh, His Majesty may choose to make the young royal the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The senior title would be a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who previously held the title when she married Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. The late Queen was styled as 'Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh' until she ascended the throne on 2 June 1953.

King Charles' coronation will take place in May 2023

Princess Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne after Prince William and her older brother, Prince George, nine. Prince William and Kate's daughter became the first female royal to benefit from the change of succession law, which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers.

The UK succession laws were updated ahead of Prince George's birth in 2013 to allow a possible firstborn daughter of Prince William and Kate to take precedence over any younger brothers.

Prince George is second in line to the British throne

The speculation surrounding Charlotte's proposed senior title comes ahead of a busy period for the royal family. This December is likely to be particularly poignant for the royals seeing as it will be the first time the family unit have celebrated Christmas at Sandringham without the late Queen.

As the new monarch, Charles has confirmed he will continue his mother's tradition and will travel to the Norfolk property for the festive season. His family, including Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, are expected to gather, as they have so many times in the past.

Beyond this, King Charles is poised to deliver his first Christmas speech on Christmas Day. It will be the first time a King has delivered a speech in some 70 years. We don't doubt that the royal will pay tribute to his 'beloved mama' who sadly passed away on 8 September.

