15 of the best - and most romantic - royal wedding kisses through history You may now kiss the bride!

Although everyone wants to see the wedding dress first, there's no denying that second-best moment is when the royal bride and groom share their first kiss after saying "I do". Members of royal families tend to keep PDAs at bay while in public – however, there is a huge exception when it comes to their wedding day.

From Prince William and Kate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, these embraces live on as some of the most romantic in royal history. Join us on this most romantic trip down memory lane as we remember the moments that melted our hearts...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the best moments from Prince William and Kate's wedding

King Charles and Diana Spencer, 1981

After tying the knot at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July, King Charles and his bride headed to Buckingham Palace, where they kissed in front of the crowds. Their romantic moment then became a new royal wedding tradition amongst British royals.

PHOTOS: 5 royal men’s lesser-known wedding rings: From King Charles' hidden band to Prince Harry's rebellious ring

Prince William and Princess Kate, 2011

Following in the footsteps of his parents, Prince William shared a sweet kiss with his bride Kate when they stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony following their royal wedding on 29 April 2011.

Luckily for royal fans, the newlyweds kissed not once, but twice! Their big day was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon, which was hosted by the Queen.

PHOTOS: 10 concealed royal wedding shoes: Queen Consort's colourful heels, Meghan Markle's skyscrapers and more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018

Following their 19 May nuptials at St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan kissed as soon as they exited the church to the cheers of the thousands who gathered to catch a glimpse of them.

DISCOVER: Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's fairytale wedding: From war tensions to 9ft cake

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, 2011

On 30 July 2011, Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, and rugby union player Mike Tindall sealed their union at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Their big day came three months after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding.

MORE: 15 beautiful royal wedding cakes

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018

Royal bride Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 800 people in October 2018. After their lavish royal wedding ceremony, they newlyweds shared a kiss on the West Steps of St George's Chapel after they waved at well-wishers who gathered outside the church.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, 2019

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter married financier Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry were among the royals to see the newlyweds share their first kiss.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1986

Prince Andrew and Sarah exchanged a sweet moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after tying the knot on 23 July,1986 at Westminster Abbey.

MORE: The most beautiful royal wedding day colour schemes

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, 2004

The royal couple kissed on the balcony of Christian VII's palace after their Copenhagen wedding on 14 May 2004.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, 2002

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands waved to the crowd as he shared a kiss with his new wife, Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti on their wedding day in Amsterdam on 2 February 2002.

The then-prince ascended the Dutch throne following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication in 2013. The couple now have three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 14.

MORE: Queen Maxima's royal wedding dress was just like Meghan Markle's - see photo

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 2001

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year, having tied the knot at Oslo Cathedral on 25 August 2001. The couple shared a tender kiss after their nuptials, with the bride sweetly embracing her new husband.

MORE: Why Crown Princess Mette-Marit was known as modern Cinderella on wedding day

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, 2013

The joy was clear to see on Princess Madeleine and her new husband Chris' face, as they kissed after their wedding at the royal palace in Stockholm in June 2013.

Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling, 2010

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel kissed as they left Storkyrkan Church after their wedding on 19 June 2010.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, 2011

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck shared a tender kiss with his new wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, on the third day of their wedding celebrations in October 2011.

Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock, 2011

The royals married in a civil ceremony on 1 July 2011 and the following day they said "I do" for a second time in a religious wedding. They shared a sweet kiss - much to the delight of royal fans.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, 2015

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia kissed after their wedding in Stockholm's royal palace chapel, on 13 June 2015. Thousands of people lined the streets to witness the occasion.