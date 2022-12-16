What was your most memorable royal event this year? Tell us what you think in the 2022 Hello! Canada reader survey! Sound off on your favourite royals, what you'll miss about the Queen and more

2022 has been an eventful year for the royal family, to say the very least.

We've seen some historic firsts and sad goodbyes, from Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to her passing later in the year. King Charles's accession and Princess Kate and Prince William becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales were also major milestones, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series brought 2022 to a close, giving them the opportunity to tell their story in a different way.

Which events were most memorable for you? As we do every year, HELLO! Canada wants to know what you'll always remember – and you can let us know in our annual reader poll below.

The late Queen joined the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of Trooping the Colour, held during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. It was the royals' first appearance there since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We're also looking for your opinions on your favourite royals, the work done by the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what you'll miss about the late Queen, your thoughts on the Royal Family's future and more.

The poll below features many ways to let us know your thoughts, and if you want to sound off on something particularly important to you, we've given you several spaces to do that.

We also want to know what you'd like to see featured more in the magazine, so don't be shy in sharing what you think!

You'll have until December 30 to vote. Happy Holidays!