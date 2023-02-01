8 of Princess Anne's sweetest grandmother moments The Princess Royal is the most adoring grandmother…

It's no secret that Princess Anne is so in love with her beautiful grandchildren.

The Princess Royal, 72, is the doting grandmother to her daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's three children Mia, nine, Lena, four and baby Lucas, as well as her son Peter Phillip's beloved daughters, Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

WATCH: A look back on Princess Anne's life and work

Loading the player...

Keep scrolling to see Princess Anne's sweetest grandmother moments…

Grandmother Anne was all kisses for her beloved granddaughter Mia, after as the duo cuddled up to watch the Princess's daughter and Mia's mother Zara compete in a Jockeys vs Olympians charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 19, 2016 in Tetbury.

Princess Anne, was beaming as she stepped out with her granddaughter, Isla, 10, and her father Peter Phillip as they attended a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2016, in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

The Princess Royal was the perfect chauffeur for her adoring granddaughter Mia Tindall as she was spotted in March 2017 driving her little one around in a lavish range rover as they attended Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

TRENDING NOW: Princess Kate set for unusual day with George, Charlotte and Louis?

Princess Anne was spotted chatting with two of her adoring grandchildren Isla and Savannah Phillips in September 2015, whilst their auntie Zara was perched on a horse after she competed in the show jumping phase of the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. The adoring grandmother was carrying the youngest Isla during the sweet moment.

Spotted on day two of the same event, The Princess Royal accompanied her granddaughter Mia for a sweet meeting a dog they spotted at the horse trials and couldn't resist going over to say hello to the little pup - so sweet!

Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips looked at adoring grandmother, Princess Anne, as she played with Savannah Phillips whilst she's being held by her auntie, Zara at the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park, Minchinhampton in March 2012.

Mia Tindall run couldn't resist a run around whilst her grandmother Princess Anne opted for an ice cream stop at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2017.

PRINCESS ANNE FASHION: Princess Anne rocks knee-high boots and chic mini dress in epic photo

OH WOW: Princess Anne given rare privilege over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Anne was spotted leading her little troop of grandchildren; Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at the, Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.