10 rare photos of royals kissing in public to celebrate Valentine's Day The Prince and Princess of Wales are among the royals to share a touching moment

It's almost Valentine's Day and to celebrate the occasion, HELLO! is taking a look back at some of our favourite royal kisses of all time.

Who better to start with than young lovebirds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, pictured below on their wedding day in October 2018 outside St George's Chapel in Windsor. Take a look back at what Eugenie said about Jack's romantic proposal in the clip below...

The couple first met during a ski holiday in Verbier, when Eugenie said it was "love at first sight". Jack admitted he had noticed his future girlfriend first, and that the couple couldn't stop "staring" at each other.

"I was all butterflies and nervous," Eugenie said on This Morning. "I think I rang my mum that night and said 'I've met this guy Jack'... and that was it I think about how it started. I remember being like 'I really, really like this guy, I really want him to like me too' and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, right, he likes me."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet public display of affection as they attended the Sentebale Polo Cup together in July 2018. Prince Harry couldn't resist puckering up for a kiss on the lips with his wife Meghan as he celebrated his team's victory at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate displayed a rare PDA as the Princess greeted her husband with an affectionate kiss after he played in The Royal Charity Polo Cup in July 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh

The late monarch and her husband Prince Philip gave a rare show of public affection when they kissed during New Year's Eve celebrations at the Millennium Dome in 1999.

Mike and Zara Tindall

The sporty pair, who have been married for 12 years this July, puckered up as they watched the action at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

During their tour of Singapore in October 2017, the then Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla kissed at the Queen's Commonwealth Baton Relay.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

During a visit to Munich in May 2015, Danish heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik gave his wife Mary a tender kiss on her forehead.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark

Princess Marie of Denmark and her husband Prince Joachim, sixth in line to the throne, shared a sweet moment at the Grand Prix in Copenhagen in August 2017.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

In honour of Monaco's National Day in November 2014, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert shared a kiss from the palace's balcony as the parade marched on.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

The Bhutanese royals kissed in front of 50,000 well-wishers on the final day of their wedding celebrations in Thimphu on 15 October 2011.

