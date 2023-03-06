18 photos that show King Charles's fatherly side with Prince William and Prince Harry See the King and his sons in happier times...

Much has been said about the tension between King Charles and his younger son Prince Harry in recent months, with the Duke of Sussex recently opening up about how the lack of physical affection in his childhood has impacted the way he is raising his children, Archie and Lilibet.

The monarch, 74, has not addressed his relationship with Harry in public, although the Duke of Sussex has previously made it clear that there is "a lot to work through".

While it has recently been confirmed that the Sussexes have been invited to the King's coronation in May, it is not clear whether Harry and Meghan will attend the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his complicated relationship with members of his family in his Netflix docuseries released last December and his memoir, Spare, published in January 2023.

Writing about Charles as a parent, Harry claims that his father "wasn't great at showing emotions" and didn't hug him when he broke the news that his mother, Princess Diana, had died.

But he added that Charles tried as a single parent, writing: "True to his word, minutes later he’d be sitting on the edge of my bed. He never forgot that I didn’t like the dark, so he'd gently tickle my face until I fell asleep.

"I have the fondest memories of his hands on my cheeks, my forehead, then waking to find him gone, magically, the door always considerately left open a crack."

Despite all the pain Harry still feels and felt growing up, he is determined to reconcile with his dad. Speaking to Oprah in March 2021, he admitted: "I will always love him. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."

And in 2018, he also spoke about his father's kindness on Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, saying: "It's the things he does behind the scenes that people don't know about. I don’t think people realise quite how kind he is."

As the family deal with their issues privately, we're taking a look back at some of their happier moments when Charles showed his close bond with his two boys…

Back in October 1985, Charles adorably played peek-a-boo with his children to try and get them to smile and laugh during an official photoshoot.

Charles was assisting photographer Tim Graham at the home shoot, which took place at Kensington Palace shortly after Harry's first birthday; William was aged three. The results were priceless – super cute photos of William stifling his laughter while Harry chuckled.

The following year in 1986, Charles and Diana posed with their sons and adorable pet dog again at home in Kensington Palace.

Harry held onto his dad's hand as they explored the great outdoors in Balmoral, Scotland during the Easter holidays in 1987.

William and Harry are both talented polo players and like many members of the royal family, they had an early start riding as children. Here Charles and his sons on their ponies are pictured in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Slightly older and as more experienced riders, William and Harry follow their dad on horseback in Sandringham.

Harry may have said that going out on bike rides with his dad wasn't something he was able to do as a child – and something he loves doing now with son Archie in California – this photo shows a five-year-old Harry on the back of Charles' bike during a day out in Sandringham.

Charles gets a cuddle from his younger son after competing in a polo match.

Despite the formality of the event – Charles and his sons were attending the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Kensington Palace – the monarch still enjoyed a chuckle with his boys.

Charles walks hand-in-hand with Harry after playing a game of polo at Smith's Lawn Polo Club back in 1993.

Ski holidays were a regular occurrence for the royals. Here, the family take a break from skiing and hop on their toboggans during a trip to Klosters, Switzerland.

The father and sons looked incredibly close back in 2000 when they returned to Klosters for their annual ski holiday. William was 17 at the time while Harry was 15.

Two years later and again in Klosters, William was pictured affectionately placing an arm around his dad's shoulders.

There were poignant moments at Princess Diana's tenth anniversary memorial service in London, including this one where Harry was pictured greeting his father with a kiss.

William also greeted his dad with a kiss and an embrace.

We'd love to know what was on William's phone that made Charles and his sons laugh so much!

King Charles got stuck in at Prince William's sports day back in 1989. The rarely-seen photo resurfaced on royal fan account @royal.monarchies and showed the then-Prince Charles giving his all in a running event. The doting dad had a smile on his face as he went up against the other dads from the school.

The special parent's race took place at Wetherby school – Prince Harry and Prince William's school before they moved up to Ludgrove prep school.

And in 1991, the late Princess Diana followed suit and took part in the special event during Prince Harry's sports day.

Harry and Charles greeted one another warmly as they attended the International Year of the Reef meeting in February 2018, just a couple of months before Harry and Meghan's wedding.

