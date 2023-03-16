Prince Archie is a mini foodie just like his mum Meghan Markle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex once described herself as a "California girl foodie" on her now-defunct blog, The Tig. It's a passion that has stayed with Meghan, and her children appear to be following suit, particularly three-year-old Prince Archie.

The little boy was captured baking with Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale, during one incredibly sweet moment included in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired in December.

The Duchess has also previously shared an insight into her children's favourite foods, revealing on her podcast, Archetypes: "Thankfully my kids love vegetables."

And it's no wonder that Archie and one-year-old Princess Lilibet are becoming mini foodies with Harry and Meghan growing their own vegetables at their Montecito home.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan would regularly share her favourite meals to cook on her blog.

In recent news, the Duchess has contributed a lemon olive oil cake recipe to a forthcoming charity cookbook.

Meghan is among a number of celebrities set to contribute to The World Central Kitchen Cookbook by Spanish chef and founder of not-for-profit organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) Jose Andres.

Meghan has previously volunteered at the Hubb Community Kitchen in west London

Meghan's contribution to the cookbook was confirmed in a post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell website on Tuesday, which read: "This weekend, longtime friend and partner of The Archewell Foundation, Chef Jose Andres announced the upcoming release of 'The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope.'

"The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

“All author proceeds will support WCK's emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.

"In March 2021, The Duchess sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake, which is included in the book, to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with WCK to provide meals to their community during the pandemic."

The World Central Kitchen Cookbook, £25.77 / $35, Amazon

The book, which will be published by Penguin Random House, will also include a recipe from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Meghan has previously worked on the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with The Hubb Community Kitchen formed by women displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

She contributed a foreword for the cookbook, which included 50 recipes from the west London community.

